Petition filed in Telangana HC over dismissal of Bhoodan land complaint

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the lower court’s order dismissing a private complaint related to alleged illegal transactions of Bhoodan lands spread over nearly 50 acres in Survey No. 181 of Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The petition was moved by one Dastagiri Shareef.

Justice K Sujana took up the hearing on Monday. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, counsel submitted that despite the High Court’s 2006 order directing maintenance of the status quo over the said lands, transactions were carried out with the consent of Navin Mittal, then custodian of the Bhoodan Board, the then Tahsildar Mohammed Ali, and certain private individuals.

Also Read HC notices to Ranga Reddy collector over illegal constructions on Bhoodan lands

The counsel pointed out that even in the counter-affidavit filed by the government, the same lands were mentioned as belonging to the prohibited category.

Despite this, when a private complaint seeking investigation was filed before the magistrate’s court, it was dismissed.

The petitioner urged the High Court to set aside the lower court’s order and to direct the Maheshwaram police to register a case and conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

After hearing the arguments, the judge adjourned the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.