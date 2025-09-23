HC notices to Ranga Reddy collector over illegal constructions on Bhoodan lands

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday, September 22, issued notices to Ranga Reddy district collector Narayana Reddy for failing to comply with earlier court orders regarding illegal constructions on Bhoodan lands at Nagaram village in Maheshwaram mandal.

The court had previously directed the collector to submit a report on constructions allegedly taken up by certain IAS and IPS officers, their relatives, and private individuals in violation of the prohibition on any activity in these lands.

Contempt petition filed

Justice K Lakshman, while hearing a contempt petition filed by Birla Mallesh of Maheshwaram mandal, sought an explanation from the Collector on why the June orders were not implemented.

The court postponed further hearing to October 10 and directed submission of a detailed counter report on the status of constructions in survey numbers 181, 182, 194, and 195.

Mallesh earlier complained to senior state government officials in February and March about encroachments and illegal layouts in the Bhoodan lands, but alleged no action was taken.

He approached the High Court seeking a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the irregularities. Acting on his petition, the court had already ordered that no transactions or encroachments should take place on these lands and directed the authorities to include them in the prohibited property list.

Despite these clear orders, walls and structures were reportedly raised around certain plots.

Challenging these developments, Mallesh filed contempt petitions, accusing authorities of inaction. His counsel requested the court to issue interim orders restraining ongoing construction works.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Lakshman directed fresh notices to the Collector and adjourned the hearing to October 10 for a comprehensive response.