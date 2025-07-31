Telangana HC slams Bhoodan Board over land protection

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, July 30, strongly criticised the Bhoodan Board, stating that it showed no intention of protecting even a single foot of Bhoodan land. The court further directed the Board to submit comprehensive details of all Bhoodan lands across the state, extending beyond the current disputes in Nagaram and Shamshabad.

The court specifically ordered the Board to provide complete information regarding lands donated by benefactors and those remaining after distribution.

Justice K Lakshman was once again hearing a batch of petitions seeking directions to the authorities to decide on a representation demanding a CBI/ED inquiry or the appointment of an inquiry commission into alleged irregularities concerning Bhoodan lands in Survey Nos. 181, 182, 194, and 195 of Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

During the hearing, lawyers representing IAS and IPS officers submitted Supreme Court, Kerala High Court, and Telangana High Court judgments related to Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act. They contended that while the government has the power to constitute a commission, it should not be for minor private disputes.

Also Read HC reserves verdict on Vijay Deverakonda’s plea to quash FIR

50 acres of land in Nagaram belong to Bhoodan Board: Advocate

Advocate Kiran, representing the Bhoodan Board, submitted that 50 acres of land in Survey Nos. 181 and 182 in Nagaram belong to the Bhoodan Board. He stated that all details of Bhoodan lands in Maheshwaram mandal have been submitted and that these lands are currently on the prohibited list.

Additional Advocate General Thera Rajinikanth Reddy, appearing for the government, clarified that the government has no intention of forming an inquiry commission regarding the current matter, asserting it is a private dispute. However, he added that the government is prepared to conduct an inquiry across the state on Bhoodan lands if directed by the court.

Regarding Survey Nos. 194 and 195, the government and the Bhoodan Board clarified that no Bhoodan lands exist in these survey numbers. The judge adjourned the hearing to Thursday to consider the request from the IAS and IPS officers’ lawyers to modify the interim order prohibiting transactions in these survey numbers.