HC reserves verdict on Vijay Deverakonda’s plea to quash FIR

Deverakonda's counsel contended that the complaint was filed with malicious intent, citing a two-month delay between the alleged comments and the lodging of the FIR.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 31st July 2025 9:21 am IST
Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda
Vijay Devarakonda

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him at the Rayadurgam police station. The case stems from allegations that the actor made comments derogatory to tribal communities.

Justice N Tukaramji presided over the hearing on Wednesday, July 30. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, Deverakonda’s counsel contended that the complaint was filed with malicious intent, citing a two-month delay between the alleged comments and the lodging of the FIR.

The lawyer also informed the court that Deverakonda had issued a public apology on social media regarding the remarks.

MS Teachers

However, counsel representing the respondents argued against considering the apology, asserting it should not impact the legal proceedings. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved the verdict.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 31st July 2025 9:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button