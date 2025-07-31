HC reserves verdict on Vijay Deverakonda’s plea to quash FIR

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him at the Rayadurgam police station. The case stems from allegations that the actor made comments derogatory to tribal communities.

Justice N Tukaramji presided over the hearing on Wednesday, July 30. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, Deverakonda’s counsel contended that the complaint was filed with malicious intent, citing a two-month delay between the alleged comments and the lodging of the FIR.

The lawyer also informed the court that Deverakonda had issued a public apology on social media regarding the remarks.

However, counsel representing the respondents argued against considering the apology, asserting it should not impact the legal proceedings. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved the verdict.