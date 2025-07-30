Hyderabad: Tollywood’s favourite rumoured couple, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are always in the news. From being spotted on holidays together to supporting each other’s films on social media, fans love seeing them together. After winning hearts with their chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, they are now ready to reunite on screen once again.

Vijay and Rashmika’s New Project

Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy promoting his next film, Kingdom, which will release on July 31, 2025. After that, he is set to start working on a new project with director Rahul Sankrityan, known for Taxiwala and Shyam Singha Roy. Rashmika is expected to play the female lead in this movie, which fans are calling VD 14 for now.

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, and music is by Ajay-Atul. The story will take place during the 1854-78 period. The shoot was supposed to start last week, but it was delayed because Vijay fell sick with dengue.

Both Actors Have Busy Schedules

While Vijay recovers and promotes Kingdom, Rashmika is also busy with her other movies like Thama, The Girlfriend, and Mysaa. She is currently shooting in Hyderabad and will manage both films together soon.

Their off-screen bond continues to create buzz. Rashmika recently wished Vijay on Instagram, calling him ‘Vijju’ and reacted to the Kingdom trailer. Vijay also said in an interview that he is not single anymore, which made fans talk even more.