Rowdy sheeter held for assaulting electronic shop owner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old rowdy sheeter based in Attapur was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday, February 14, for allegedly assaulting an electronics shop owner and damaging his car.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Salman, alias Chota Salman, who is a resident of Hakim Hills, Suleman Nagar.

Two days ago, the rowdy sheeter had gone to Syed Furkhan’s electronics shop and beaten up Furkhan with a wooden stick. He also damaged a Scorpio car parked near the shop, said Attapur SHO, K Nageshwar Rao.

A case has been registered, and Salman has been remanded to judicial custody.