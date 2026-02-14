Rowdy sheeter held for assaulting electronic shop owner in Hyderabad

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Salman, alias Chota Salman, a resident of Hakim Hills in Suleman Nagar.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old rowdy sheeter based in Attapur was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday, February 14, for allegedly assaulting an electronics shop owner and damaging his car.

Two days ago, the rowdy sheeter had gone to Syed Furkhan’s electronics shop and beaten up Furkhan with a wooden stick. He also damaged a Scorpio car parked near the shop, said Attapur SHO, K Nageshwar Rao.

A case has been registered, and Salman has been remanded to judicial custody.

