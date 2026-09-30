Rowdy sheeter out of view for 35 years arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old rowdy sheeter, on the run for the last 35 years, was apprehended on Tuesday by the Charminar Zone Task Force.

Ilyas Bin Hussain Yafai from Barkas was allegedly involved in an attempted murder case at the Chandrayangutta police station in 1991.

According to police, he went abroad seeking employment. Since he remained abroad for many years, police put him under the ‘out-of-view’ rowdy sheeter list.

Ilyas Bin Hussain Yafai then and now

He returned and started working as a wall painter in different Indian states to avoid arrest. On September 28, he was arrested.