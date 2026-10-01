Rozlyn Khan threatens suicide: Supreme Court will be responsible

Mumbai: Actress and stage 4 cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan has expressed deep distress over her ongoing legal battle, saying the mounting mental stress has taken a toll on her life.

In an emotional social media post, she also made a troubling statement about committing suicide and said she would hold those she alleges are responsible accountable if anything happens to her. Khan has made several allegations about her ongoing legal case. She said the pressure of the case and the Rs 5 lakh cost ordered by the Supreme Court have added to the stress she is already dealing with while undergoing cancer treatment.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, “If anything happens to me, the Supreme Court will be responsible. They have been torturing me for Ra 5 lakh. Fine, I have been taking my treatment, but there is absolutely no empathy. I am fighting cancer and simultaneously fighting a legal battle. Instead of understanding what I am going through, I feel I am being continuously pressured,” Rozlyn alleged.

She further claimed that people connected with the proceedings have been coming to Kokilaben Hospital and allegedly harassing her over the money. “They have gone to an extent where they feel I am faking my cancer. Can you imagine what a cancer patient goes through when, instead of empathy, she feels that her illness itself is being questioned?”

She further stated, “I am saying this openly because I don’t want anybody to later say that nobody knew what I was going through. If I commit suicide or if something happens to me, I will hold Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta responsible. I am already battling for my life, and I don’t understand why I should have to fight this kind of pressure at the same time.”

Rozlyn also added on her Instagram, stating, “Are you forcing me to commit suicide? What else can I do? Mental stress has taken my life and everything on a toll Supreme Court and corrupt judges you all are responsible for my health … If anything happens to me, please put them behind the bars.”

The Supreme Court recently ordered Rozlyn Khan and Siddiquee to pay Rs 5 lakh each. The money has to be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee. According to court reports, the legal case has been going on for more than 11 years.