‘RR tax’ regime prevailing in Telangana: BJP MP K Laxman in RS

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Tuesday, February 10, alleged that an “RR tax” regime is prevailing in Telangana and claimed that no work is being carried out in the state without commissions.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman accused the Congress-led state government of corruption and financial mismanagement.

“There is no work happening in Telangana without RR tax and commissions. The state is being pushed into a situation where it has to raise fresh loans to repay old debts,” he said.

Congress has no moral authority to speak about democracy: Laxman

He further alleged that Congress has no moral authority to speak about democracy.

Referring to an incident in the chief minister’s home district, Laxman claimed that a minister had threatened a BJP worker who was contesting elections, asking him to withdraw from the fray. “Unable to bear the pressure, the party worker died by suicide,” he said.

BJP MP credits centre for key projects

Laxman also asserted that it was the BJP-led Central government that had delivered major projects to Telangana. He listed the allocation of five pairs of Vande Bharat trains and three pairs of Amrit Bharat trains to the state, along with three high-speed rail corridors.

He further said that key institutions and infrastructure projects such as AIIMS, a Tribal University, a Turmeric Board, a wagon factory in Warangal, and the revival of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited plant were made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The credit for these developmental initiatives goes to the Modi government,” Laxman stated during the debate.