RRR box office collections: Day 1 predictions will shock you!

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is one of the most-awaited films among audience. Junior NTR and Ram Charan fans just cannot wait to see their icons spread the magic on big screen. The movie is all set to hit the screens worldwide tomorrow, March 25.

RRR also stars Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the main roles. The film also has Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. According to reports, RRR is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores.

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR (Instagram)

RRR Day 1 box office collections

Ahead of its release, the day 1 box office collections predictions of RRR is the hot topic of the town. According to a India Glitz report, the Rajamouli directorial is going to mint around Rs 230-250 Cr on Day 1 in all languages. The report also mentions that the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will contribute nearly 40% of the total figure. Isn’t that pretty huge?

However, these are are just predictions and not official numbers.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR from RRR (Instagram)

RRR’s tickets are seeing crazy advance bookings in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The movie is set in the pre-Independence era. It is about two brothers who are on two different sides but reunite to seek freedom.

Are you excited to watch RRR? Do share your review after watching it with us in the comments section below.