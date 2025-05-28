Rs 1.3 cr per day: Top Bollywood actor rejects Rajamouli’s big offer

Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli (SSR) and superstar Mahesh Babu are shooting SSMB29, a giant adventure film that could break every record. Huge Kashi sets rise in Hyderabad, action scenes roar in Odisha, and the cast includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

With Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani on music and a rumoured budget near Rs. 1,000 crore, fans say it feels like an Indian Indiana Jones. The hype is real.

Guess What—A Bollywood Legend Said “No”

While the crew builds temples and caves, a surprise story hit the news: a famous Hindi star turned down a key role. Curious who it is? Read on.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was Rajamouli’s first choice to play Mahesh Babu’s father. The offer: Rs. 20 crore for just 15 days of work—about Rs. 1.3 crore a day. Rajamouli even drove to Nana’s farmhouse near Pune to tell the story in person. Nana liked the meeting but felt the part was too small and not exciting. So he politely refused, proving that creative joy matters more to him than money.

Nana’s exit leaves an empty chair at the table. The makers are hunting for another strong actor who can handle the emotional weight and the film’s huge scale. Until they find the right fit, expect fresh rumours and more secret meetings.

Nana Patekar’s choice reminds us that true artists pick roles, not paycheques. Meanwhile, SSMB29 rolls on toward its planned 2027 release.