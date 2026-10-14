Rs 1.64 lakh crore paid to people in 3 years: Telangana Dy CM

Nagarkurnool: The Telangana government has transferred Rs 1,64,431 crore directly into people’s bank accounts through welfare schemes over the past three years, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday, October 14.

He claimed no family had been left out of the Congress government’s schemes and said he was ready to debate the figures with anyone.

Bhatti laid the foundation stones for work worth Rs 74.82 crore in Achampet, including a 220/33 kV substation at Mannanur.

The state had set aside Rs 90,000 crore for roads, he said, and each district would get a development plan based on its rivers, minerals, tourism potential and workforce.

Welfare reach

According to the Deputy CM, 1.06 crore of Telangana’s roughly 1.15 crore families benefit from one scheme or another.

He listed free fine rice of six kg per person, Rajiv Aarogyasri cover of up to Rs 10 lakh for about 1.06 crore families, Cheyutha pensions for 43 lakh families and Rythu Bharosa support of Rs 6,000 per acre a season for 71.40 lakh farmers.

As many as 53 lakh families get free power up to 200 units a month and women travel free on RTC buses under the Mahalakshmi scheme, he said.

Under Indiramma Indlu, 7 lakh poor families are to get Rs 5 lakh each to build homes, with 7,300 houses sanctioned in Achampet. Breakfast is served to 27 lakh government school students and fee reimbursement continues for about 12 lakh college students.

The Indiramma Life Insurance Scheme, meant to support families after the death of an earning member, will be launched on November 19, Indira Gandhi‘s birth anniversary, he said.

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Plans for Achampet

Recalling his ties with the area since 1980, Bhatti said power shortages had long troubled the region.

About Rs 75 crore had been spent on 1,219 new transformers, 403 km of distribution lines and 5,000 farm connections in the constituency, he said.

Roads, elevated corridors and bridges across the Krishna were being planned to make Achampet a major transport junction. The government would also fund eco-tourism in Mannanur and the Nallamala forest to create jobs for tribal families, farmers and local youth, he said.

Issues raised during his 2023 padayatra through 42 villages here, including the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project and rehabilitation of Nakkalagandi project oustees, were being addressed within the state’s means, he said.