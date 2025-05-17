Rs 1300 crore? Reported price of Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 outfit

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 17th May 2025 6:31 pm IST
Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2025 outfit
Urvashi Rautela

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood actress who often trends online for her viral posts and quirky statements, made headlines again — this time with her jaw-dropping appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

A Gown That Took 6 Months and 7 Hours of Her Time

Urvashi wore a breathtaking custom-made Michael Cinco gown, specially designed just for her. The gown was crafted using an intricate mosaic of Mexican art, known for its rich cultural inspiration and detailed craftsmanship. It took 6 months to complete and Urvashi herself spent 7 hours fixing and perfecting it before walking the red carpet.

A Look Worth 

Her entire appearance at Cannes — including her gown, jewellery, and accessories — was reportedly worth $155.86 million (Rs1,294.20 crores).
Here’s the breakdown:

  • Gown: $4.84 million (Rs.40.19 crores)
  • Jewels: Featured ultra-rare diamonds like the Moussaieff Red, Oppenheimer Blue, Dresden Green, and Tiffany Yellow, worth around $151 million
  • Clutch: A red diamond-studded Judith Lieber Scarlet parrot clutch priced at Rs.6 lakhs

This stunning look even beat the price tag of Kim Kardashian’s iconic Marilyn Monroe dress from the 2022 Met Gala.

Urvashi’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Urvashi is gearing up for:

  • Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan
  • Kasoor with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill
  • Welcome 3, Baap with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt
  • Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda
  • A music video with Jason Derulo, and more

Urvashi’s dedication to making bold statements on international platforms continues to make her a fan favorite across the globe.

