Mumbai: The Indian television industry has witnessed exponential growth over the years, with TV stars commanding substantial paychecks sometimes even surpassing their Bollywood counterparts. The small screen has become an essential part of Indian households, and the popularity of some TV stars now exceeds that of film celebrities.

So, who is the current highest paid TV actress in India? Keep reading to know.

Highest-paid TV actress in India 2025

For a long time, Rupali Ganguly was ruling the charts. Then came Jannat Zubair, who took the crown with her staggering Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fees of Rs 18 lakhs per episode making her the highest-paid TV actress at the time. However, she hasn’t been part of TV serials for a while, and for Laughter Chefs, she reportedly took home just Rs 1 lakh per episode.

So, who owns the crown now? The name might surprise you, it’s none other than Smriti Irani. Yes, you read that right.

Television classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a grand comeback with a much-awaited second season, thrilling longtime fans. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay are reportedly reuniting for Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic show.

And it’s not just the nostalgia that’s grabbing headlines. Smriti Irani’s remuneration is currently the talk of the town. According to reports, she is being offered a whopping Rs 14 lakh per day to reprise her legendary role as Tulsi, making her the current highest-paid TV actress in India in 2025.

To maintain the secrecy around the reboot, the production team is pulling out all the stops. From Z+ level security for Smriti Irani to strict no-phone policies and limited access on set, it’s clear they want no leaks before the grand reveal.

Insiders reveal that the promotional poster for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has already been shot, and the promo shoot is in its final stages hinting that the show’s promotional campaign will launch very soon.

