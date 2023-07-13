Rs 1500cr? Pawan Kalyan reveals how much he earns in a year

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is an actor, politician, filmmaker, and philanthropist. The actor is known for his work in the Telugu Film Industry. He started his political career in 2008 as the president of the youth wing of Praja Rajyam Party started by his elder brother Megastar Chiranjeevi. He later formulated his party called Jana Sena Party in 2014.

Pawan Kalyan recently addressed the party leaders and women activists in Eluru. While giving the speech the actor bragged about his stardom as well. He said, “I am one of the big actors in the country. As a normal hero not competing with other top heroes, I work for around 200 days in a year and earn about 400 crores. But if I decide to compete, I can also earn 1000-1500 crores easily, that is my capacity. But I am more interested in the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has huge popularity which attracts his fans to the theatres. For his upcoming film OG, the actor charged a whopping 100 crores which is a career milestone for him. OG is directed by Sujeeth who gained recognition from his blockbuster film Saaho with Chiranjeevi.

Kalyan will next be seen in the fantasy comedy film, Bro. The film is scheduled to be released on 28th July this year.