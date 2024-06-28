Rs 165 crores! Tiger Shroff’s fees for movies shocks fans

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is famous for his action movies and incredible martial arts skills. Even though he has many fans for his action, his recent movies haven’t been big hits at the box office. However, he is now making the headlines in the news because he got paid a huge fee for his last two films.

A producer from Pooja Entertainment recently talked about how much Shroff was paid, which surprised many people. Despite his movies not doing well lately, Tiger Shroff still commands a high fee, showing he remains a popular and valuable actor in the industry.

Pooja Entertainment, a renowned production house in Bollywood, is reported to be under a financial strain, dealing with a debt of around Rs. 250 crore. Speculations have arisen about the hefty payment made to Akshay Kumar, claiming he was paid Rs. 165 crore for his four films. However, producer Suneel Darshan has dismissed these claims, suggesting that this figure is closer to the fee demanded by Tiger Shroff.

During an interview with Times Now, Suneel Darshan addressed the rumors surrounding Akshay Kumar’s remuneration. He mentioned, “I can’t comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff’s price.”

When asked about the financial aspects and whether Rs. 165 crore was a closer estimate to Tiger’s fee, Suneel Darshan refrained from commenting.

Pooja Entertainment, led by Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani, has produced multiple films featuring Tiger Shroff “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” and “Ganapath,” have faced big financial losses. “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” made with a budget of Rs 350 crores, only made Rs 65 crores at the box office. “Ganapath,” which cost Rs 200 crores, collected less than 10 crores.

These expensive films ended up being box office disasters, showing how risky big-budget movies can be and the difference between what was expected and what they earned.

Despite Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures, he has multiple projects lined up. He will be seen in Singham Again, Baaghi 4, Screw Dheela, Rambo, and Eagle, showing that he remains a sought-after actor in the industry.