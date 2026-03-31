Mumbai: Hardik Pandya is once again in the spotlight, not just for captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, but also for his extravagant off-field spending and notable gestures. In a span of just over a month, Pandya reportedly spent more than Rs. 17 crore on luxury cars and gifts.

On February 22, he gifted his five-year-old son Agastya a Land Rover Defender worth around Rs. 4 crore, making headlines for the grand gesture.

Less than a month later, on March 15, Pandya added a Ferrari 12Cilindri worth nearly Rs. 12 crore to his collection, highlighting his passion for high-end automobiles.

Hardik Pandya has bought a new Ferrari 12Cilindri, which costs around ₹12 crore In which he is driving around with his girlfriend today. 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlRW4J5NqZ — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 14, 2026

Continuing the spree, on March 29, he reportedly gifted a Mercedes-Benz V-Class valued at around Rs. 1.7 crore to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. This marked his second luxury gift for her within two weeks, sparking buzz on social media.

🚨 HARDIK PANDYA'S ₹18+ CR SPENDING SPREE IN 1 MONTH! 💸



💸 Feb 22: Land Rover Defender (₹4 Cr)

💸 Mar 15: Ferrari (₹12 Cr)

💸 Mar 25: Wankhede Staff Bonus (₹10L/each)

💸 Mar 29: Mercedes V-Class (₹1.7 Cr) pic.twitter.com/DG4cZDqBqu — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) March 29, 2026

Generosity Beyond the Glamour

Amid the luxury purchases, Hardik Pandya also showed appreciation for unsung heroes of the game. During an IPL 2026 fixture at Wankhede Stadium, he presented a cheque of Rs. 10 lakh to the ground staff.

The gesture was widely appreciated, reflecting a thoughtful side beyond his flamboyant lifestyle.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Pandya’s luxurious lifestyle is backed by his successful cricket career and brand endorsements. As of 2026, his estimated net worth is believed to be around Rs. 120 crore, earned through IPL contracts, BCCI payments, endorsements, and business ventures.

A Star On and Off the Field

Known for his love of luxury cars, Hardik Pandya’s collection is estimated to be worth over Rs. 40 crore, featuring premium models like Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Urus, and Mercedes-AMG G63.

As IPL 2026 unfolds, Pandya continues to grab attention both on and off the field. While debates around his performances continue, his lifestyle and gestures ensure he remains one of the most talked-about cricketers this season.