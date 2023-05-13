Rs 18.46 lakh worth gold caught at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The customs Air Intelligence unit at RGI Airport of Hyderabad intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized 350 grams of gold.

According to the customs officials, on suspicion, the passenger was searched and it has been found that the passenger has tried to conceal three 24kt gold biscuits wrapped in papers and was caught while trying to shift the smuggled gold from his bags to his wallet. The weight of the Gold is 349.9 gms and its value is Rs. 18,46,772.

The smuggled gold has been seized by customs. Further investigation is in progress.