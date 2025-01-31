Rs 18L to Rs 2L: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu’s reported pay drop

Mumbai: Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, has left everyone in awe with his inspiring journey from rags to riches. From earning just Rs 50 a day as a salesman to owning a lavish house in Versova, Mumbai, he has truly come a long way.

Not just a digital star, Mr. Faisu has made his mark in reality TV as well. After participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and several other reality shows, he continues to explore new avenues.

Mr Faisu’s Celebrity MasterChef Salary

Currently, he is grabbing headlines for his appearance in Celebrity MasterChef India alongside Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and others.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention is his reported fee for the show, just Rs 2 lakh per week. This is a stark contrast to the whopping Rs 17 lakh per episode fee that he charged for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022.

This marks a massive drop of Rs 15 lakh, approximately 88.24% and it has shocked fans. While this drastic cut may seem surprising given his immense popularity, it could be attributed to the scale of the shows. KKK 12 was a well-established reality franchise, whereas Celebrity MasterChef India has just debuted, possibly influencing the pay structure.

His First Salary

Faisal’s journey started at 21 when he worked as a salesman to support his family. Speaking to TOI, he recalled, “For ₹50 a day, I spent 9 hours in the heat, throwing myself at passersby to buy clothes.”

Despite fluctuations in his earnings, Mr. Faisu’s popularity remains untouched. With a staggering 33.2 million Instagram followers, his influence continues to soar, proving that his star power is here to stay!