Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli has created huge excitement with the first glimpse of his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The four minute teaser impressed audiences worldwide with its scale, visuals, and ambitious storytelling across multiple timelines. As expected, the film is being planned on a massive global scale.

Varanasi Budget

Reports suggest that Varanasi is being made on a historic budget of around Rs 1300 crores. This amount does not include the cost of print or publicity. Some sources mention that the final budget might increase further as filming continues across international locations. A major portion goes toward star remunerations, global shoots, advanced VFX, and top technicians. This makes Varanasi one of the costliest films ever produced in Indian cinema.

Promotion Plans On A Global Level

Rajamouli is known for world class promotions, and Varanasi is no exception. Early reports say that nearly Rs 200 crores have been allocated only for promotions. The director aims to reach worldwide audiences and create a larger global presence than Baahubali and RRR.

The first announcement event in Hyderabad alone cost between Rs 15 and 20 crores. Stars like Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra reportedly received significant payouts for attending. JioHotstar is said to have paid around Rs 6 to 7 crores for the event telecast rights.

Following the international success of RRR, Rajamouli aims to take Varanasi to an even higher level, both creatively and commercially. Music director MM Keeravani recently hinted that the film is planned for a Summer 2027 release. With the teaser going viral, and shooting schedules progressing steadily, expectations are sky high. Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles ever made in Indian cinema.