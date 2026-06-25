Rs 2000 extra? Customer says ATM paid excess cash in Hyderabad

No complaint of financial loss has been reported so far.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Modern ATM kiosk with ABC Bank branding and Hitachi Money Spot signage.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A case of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) allegedly dispensing excess cash during a transaction came to light at Shaheennagar under the limits of Balapur Police Station on Thursday, June 25.

According to police, a man who visited a Hitachi ATM located near Highway Hotel in Shaheen Nagar received approximately Rs 2,200 more than the amount he had intended to withdraw. The man immediately informed the Balapur Police about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel rushed to the spot and, as a precautionary measure, temporarily locked the ATM to prevent further transactions. Officials are examining the machine and verifying transaction records to ascertain the cause of the discrepancy.

Subhan Bakery

Police said further investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. No complaint of financial loss has been reported so far.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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