Rs 210 crore wealth: Meet the richest female singer of India

Mumbai: The Indian music industry has always been dominated by playback singers who lend their voices to films. While many singers achieve fame through their talent, wealth is a different story. Surprisingly, the richest female singer in India today is not the most famous but someone who has combined her singing career with smart business decisions.

Tulsi’s Wealth Beyond Music

Tulsi Kumar, part of the T-Series family, holds the crown with a staggering net worth of over Rs.200 crore.

Tulsi Kumar is the daughter of Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series, India’s largest music and film company. Her wealth comes not just from singing but also from her share in the family business. Additionally, she owns Kids Hut, a YouTube channel that features content like nursery rhymes and stories for children. These ventures have helped her become richer than many Bollywood stars.

Tulsi’s Music Career

Tulsi started her singing career in 2006 with the song Mausam Hai Bada Qatil from Chup Chup Ke. Over the years, she has sung hits for movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready, Dabangg, and Kabir Singh. In the early 2000s, she teamed up with Himesh Reshammiya for popular songs like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Other Wealthy Female Singers

