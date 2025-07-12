Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s much-delayed period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. The film was first announced way back in 2020, and after facin multiple delays over the years, it’s finally ready for release. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, this big-budget project has been in the making for nearly five years!

Made on a Huge Budget

This film is made on a very large budget of Rs. 250 crores. The cost became this high because of delays, extra shooting, and long post-production. The original budget was much lower, but it kept increasing. This is now the most expensive movie in Pawan Kalyan’s career. Because of this, the movie must make big money at the box office to avoid losses.

How Much Money Does It Need?

To be a success, the film must earn Rs. 250 crore net from theatres in India. This is a very high target. So far, Pawan Kalyan’s biggest hit is Bheemla Nayak, which earned around Rs. 113 crores. That means Hari Hara Veera Mallu must collect more than double that amount. It’s a big challenge. The first weekend alone won’t be enough — it needs to do well even in the second week.

Can Pawan Kalyan Pull It Off?

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. His fans are very loyal and hopeful. They strongly believe that his movie will win, no matter what. But box office success depends on more than just star power. The film needs good reviews, strong word of mouth, and a steady run in theatres.

Strong Competition Ahead

Just a week after this film, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will release. It already got a good response from fans, especially the youth. Even though Vijay is not as big a star as Pawan Kalyan, his movie looks fresh and stylish. It might give tough competition if it also gets good word of mouth.