Rs 28.50 cr pending Indiramma housing bills cleared in a week

The clearances were part of the state government's 99-Day Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika initiative.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 7:34 pm IST
A house constructed under the Indiramma housing scheme
A house constructed under the Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Corporation has cleared pending Indiramma housing scheme bills worth Rs 28.50 crore in the past week, benefiting 2,764 beneficiaries, its Managing Director VP Gautham said on Saturday, March 14.

The clearances were part of the state government’s 99-Day Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika initiative, he said.

Indiramma housing is a flagship housing scheme launched by the Telangana government in 2024 under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. It aims to build 4.5 lakh permanent homes across the state.

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Of the total amount cleared, Rs 12.06 crore was released for 1,200 beneficiaries in the L-3 category, while Rs 7 crore was cleared for 653 beneficiaries whose earlier payments had failed due to technical reasons, Gautham said.

Steps have also been taken to release Rs 9.40 crore for an additional 911 beneficiaries following detailed verification, he added.

The corporation advised beneficiaries to ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank accounts and that personal details are correctly updated to avoid payment delays.

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What is Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika?

Launched on March 6, Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika is a 99-day initiative under which the state government will accord priority to one sector every week, beginning with rural development in the first week, followed by health in the second. The programme is scheduled to run until June 12.

This is the third such initiative undertaken by the Telangana government since the Congress came to power. The first, Praja Palana, was held from December 28, 2023, to January 6, 2024, followed by a three-day programme in January 2025.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 7:34 pm IST

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