Pattas and Indiramma houses given to 412 Telangana land evictees

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that a model colony for the poor will be constructed in Velugumatla in Khammam district headquarters by December 9, 2026, with all basic amenities, including electricity, drinking water, roads, a hospital, a community hall and a shopping complex.

రాష్ట్రంలో ప్రతి పేదవానికి ఇల్లు మా ప్రభుత్వ లక్ష్యం.

రాష్ట్రంలో నాలుగున్నర లక్షల ఇళ్ల నిర్మాణానికి ఒకేసారి 22,500 కోట్లు కేటాయించి దేశ చరిత్రలో రికార్డు సృష్టించాం.



Every citizen deserves the dignity of a home. We are turning this vision into reality by investing ₹22,500 Cr to… pic.twitter.com/uELSa7rtOT — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) March 11, 2026

He, along with Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, distributed house site pattas to 311 beneficiaries and sanction letters to 101 beneficiaries under the Indiramma Illu scheme during an event held at the Khammam District Collectorate on Wednesday, March 11.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatti stated that the remaining 16 acre of land in Velugumatla, after distributing house sites to the poor, will be utilised for the construction of a Telangana Public School and other social infrastructure beneficial to the poor.

Khammam District Collector Anudeep Durishetty stated that since 1953, there have been 31.1 acre of Bhoodaan lands donated by a farmer named Venkata Rajaram, and that the rest of the land in that area has been private patta land.

The district administration has determined that out of the 726 temporary huts/sheds which were demolished in Velugumatla on February 24, there are 311 beneficiaries who were given pattas for house sites, and an additional 101 beneficiaries wished to construct their own Indiramma houses in their villages where they owned lands.

The ministers alleged that there was a land mafia involved in collecting large sums of money from the beneficiaries in the past, whose identities and other details needed to be revealed by the beneficiaries, so that their money could be recovered and returned to them.

Bhatti Vikramarka criticised the previous government, saying that for 10 years, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) kept promising houses for the poor, but not a single house was delivered, making the poor wait endlessly with hope and disappointment. He said that those who failed to deliver even a single house had no moral right to criticise the Congress government.

He alleged that some people were deliberately spreading misinformation and trying to malign the government.

He advised both the poor people and the officials to ensure that mafia forces couldn’t exploit the helplessness of the poor, and that they would not be allowed to come anywhere near them anymore.