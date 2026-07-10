Rs 3.5 cr hero launch promise lands Telugu director in trouble

G Ashok Babu was called in for questioning on Friday, July 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Close-up of a man with glasses smiling, wearing a green shirt, with a blurred background.
Telugu film director, G Ashok Babu

Hyderabad: A prominent Telugu film director, G Ashok Babu, has been booked by Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating a man out of Rs 3.5 crore by promising to launch his son as a hero.

According to local reports, the complainant, Hanumantha Rao, has alleged that the director collected the money in several instalments by promising to make his son a hero. However, the launch did not materialise, and Ashok did not return the money despite repeated requests.

Ashok was called in for questioning on Friday, July 10. Police are currently examining the money trail.

Subhan Bakery

Ashok Babu made his directorial debut in 2007 with the film Ushodayam which won him the Nandi Award for Best Children’s Film Director. He is popularly known for directing Telugu films Pilla Zamindar and Bhagamathi. 

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button