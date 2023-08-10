Rs 3 lakh assistance for homeless families, minister clarifies allegations

Hyderabad: Prashant Reddy, the Housing Minister, has clarified the details of the government’s ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, ensuring that no eligible person will be deprived of its benefits.

The initial phase of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is aimed at providing housing support, has a deadline for application submissions set on August 10. Despite opposition claims suggesting the government’s lack of seriousness, Reddy has assured that this is only the beginning, and further phases will follow.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, assistance will be issued in the name of women. Applicants are required to present their Aadhaar or voter ID for identification purposes. Additionally, they must possess open land for construction, a specific ration card in the name of the beneficiary or any family member, and a government bank account.

In the initial phase, applications are being accepted until August 10. However, applications received after this date will be considered for the subsequent phase. This clarification from Prashant Reddy is aimed at quelling any confusion and dispelling rumours propagated allegedly by the opposition.

The scheme itself aims to extend financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to economically disadvantaged families with land to construct their homes. To apply, interested parties are advised to submit their applications through local public representatives to the district collectors. The scheme is designed to provide assistance for the construction of 3,000 houses in each assembly constituency during its first phase.

Prashant Reddy emphasized that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme’s primary objective is to provide housing solutions to homeless and impoverished families. In the first phase, the list of beneficiaries will be compiled and announced by August 20 after a thorough examination of applications. Submissions received after the August 10 deadline will be considered for the scheme’s subsequent phase.

Eligibility assessments will be meticulously undertaken under the supervision of the district collector, with the final list of beneficiaries gaining approval from the respective district’s minister in charge. To facilitate this process, local public representatives have been instructed to compile a list of applicants by August 15 in some districts.

Prashant Reddy made a direct appeal to the public, urging them to disregard the opposition’s misleading propaganda and remain informed about the scheme’s genuine intentions. He reassured that applications could be filed for assistance even without a house number, as long as the applicant meets the eligibility criteria.