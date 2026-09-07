Hyderabad: Most unexpected things seem to be happening with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. As if the film’s disappointing box office performance was not enough, a new hurdle has reportedly emerged for the makers ahead of its OTT release.

The Yash-led gangster drama has turned out to be a major box office disaster, with reports claiming that the losses for the makers could cross Rs 300 crore, potentially making it one of the biggest losses for an Indian feature film.

Toxic digital rights remain unsold

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the digital rights of Toxic are still unsold. The film’s team earlier had reportedly received an offer of around Rs 150 crore from a leading streaming platform, but the makers were said to be demanding more than Rs 200 crore.

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The makers were confident that the film would perform strongly in theatres, which would help them command a higher price for its post-theatrical streaming rights. However, with the film failing to meet expectations at the box office, OTT platforms are now said to be offering significantly lower amounts.

As per the report, the biggest current offer is around Rs 30 crore, with ZEE5 said to be among the platforms interested in acquiring the streaming rights.

Makers considering a new cut for OTT

The film’s satellite rights are also expected to generate little recovery, reportedly because of its largely adult-oriented storytelling.

In an attempt to minimise the losses, the makers are now reportedly considering a new edit specifically for the digital version. Discussions are said to be underway over how the film can be reworked to make it more suitable for OTT platforms and potentially secure a better deal.

Toxic box office collection

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit theatres on August 26 and opened to around Rs 120 crore in India. However, the film witnessed a sharp decline after its opening day amid largely negative audience reactions.

The film is reportedly heading towards a lifetime collection of below Rs 250 crore in India, a disappointing outcome considering its massive reported budget.

The budget of Toxic has been estimated at around Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore, making its reported losses particularly significant.

With its theatrical run falling far short of expectations and its digital rights yet to be sold, the makers of Toxic are now reportedly looking at every possible avenue to reduce the film’s losses.