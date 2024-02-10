Rs 45K fine for leaning out of moving car’s window, sunroof in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning to drivers about the dangers of allowing passengers to hang out of windows or stand through a moving car’s sunroof.

On February 10, 2023, advisories were issued following several traffic accidents resulting in injuries to individuals who fell from moving cars.

The authorities has imposed a fine of Dirham 2,000 (Rs 45,203), 23 black points, and a 60-day impounded vehicle ban, with the owner also requiring an additional Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,30,098) for release.

القيادة العامة لـ #شرطة_دبي تدعو إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر أثناء القيادة، مُحذرة السائقين من تعريض حياتهم أو حياة الآخرين أو سلامتهم أو أمنهم للخطر. pic.twitter.com/y6T6MvEebN — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 9, 2024

Dubai Police Director Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei emphasized that road accidents can be prevented by ensuring compliance with traffic laws and regulations among motorists, passengers, and pedestrians.

He have pledged to strictly adhere to the law to prevent all types of violations and ensure the safety of all road users.

Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Security Patrols urge motorists to follow traffic rules, avoid escorts exiting cars, and warn of dangerous driving practices.

It emphasized the importance of drivers’ safety, stating that irresponsible behavior can lead to fatal and severe injuries in traffic accidents.

In 2023, Dubai’s General Directorate of Traffic reported 1,183 violations related to dangerous driving practices, leading to the impoundment of 707 cars.