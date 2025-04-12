Mumbai: There’s a video that’s been taking over Instagram lately — a swanky, ultra-luxurious purple Lamborghini pulling up with a giant gift box in it. and fans have been buzzing with curiosity.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the lucky recipient of the glam new wheels, and yes, it’s as luxe as it sounds. The stunning purple Lamborghini, worth nearly Rs 5 crore, was gifted to her by none other than her close friend, singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla.

On Friday, the flashy car was spotted outside Janhvi’s Mumbai residence, complete with a matching purple bow and a huge gift box that had a tag reading, “With love etc, Ananya Birla.” Naturally, the scene turned into a head-turner moment with fans and paparazzi capturing every angle.

Ananya Birla, daughter of business magnates Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla, has carved her own identity in the world of music and business. She’s been friends with Janhvi Kapoor for years, and now she’s also stepping into the beauty industry with her own makeup line.

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will be the face of Ananya’s upcoming beauty brand. And the luxe Lamborghini? Reportedly, it’s a grand thank-you gift for Janhvi joining the project.

Netizens, of course, had their own take on the glamorous gesture. “Dost ho toh aise,” one user wrote. Another joked, “Kaaash hmare bhi aise dost hote… but iske liye star ke ghar paida hona padta hai.”

“Ananya Birla, some love for me as well,” quipped another.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Car Collection 2025

This purple Lamborghini joins Janhvi’s already impressive fleet of luxury cars, which includes:

Toyota Lexus – Rs 2.5 crore

Mercedes GLE250D – Rs 67.15 lakh

BMW X5 – Rs 95.9 lakh

Mercedes Benz A-Class – Rs 1.62 crore

On the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She’s also set to appear with Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. Meanwhile, her film Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, recently made its way to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.