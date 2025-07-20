Mumbai: Indian cinema is getting bigger and better. While Bollywood still makes big movies with famous stars, regional films like Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam are also becoming very popular. These films are doing well not only in theatres but also on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Jio Cinema. People now enjoy stories in different languages, especially if the story is strong and emotional.

As the first half of 2025 comes to an end, many big movies have been released. Films like Chhaava, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par earned a lot of money. But one small Tamil movie, Tourist Family, shocked everyone by becoming the most profitable film of the year.

Tourist Family: The Biggest Surprise of 2025

Tourist Family is a Tamil comedy-drama movie directed by Abishan Jeevinth. It was made with just Rs. 7 crore but earned over Rs. 90 crore worldwide. That’s a profit of 1200 percent, the highest for any Indian film this year.

The film stars M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan. It tells the story of a Sri Lankan family that moves to Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 crisis. The film shows how they face struggles, adjust to a new place, and build a new life in India.

Why the Film Became So Popular

Tourist Family did not have any big promotions or stars. But the story touched people’s hearts. In the first week, it earned Rs. 23 crore. In the second week, it made Rs. 29 crore. In five weeks, it earned Rs. 62 crore in India and Rs. 28 crore from other countries.

Beating Big-Budget Films

Big movies like Chhaava earned Rs. 808 crore but had a high budget of Rs. 90 crore, so the profit was 800 percent. Tourist Family earned less but made a bigger profit because its budget was very small. Even Housefull 5 and Sikandar did not make much profit due to their high budgets.