Rs 700? Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 ticket price likely to cost a BOMB

Hyderabad: The buzz for Pushpa 2: The Rule is off the charts! After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are back to wow audiences. The trailer launch in Patna drew over 2 lakh fans, proving the excitement is real. But along with the hype comes a big question—are ticket prices getting too high?

Ticket Prices Are Soaring

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, movie ticket prices have been rising steadily. For example, RRR saw multiplex rates jump from Rs. 150 to Rs. 410. Now, with Pushpa 2, ticket prices might go even higher—Rs. 700 in multiplexes and Rs. 300 in single screens. While fans might pay, families and casual viewers may think twice before heading to theaters.

The estimated ticket prices for Pushpa 2 in Telangana:

Multiplexes : 2D – Rs : 610

3D – Rs : 710

Single Screens : 2D – Rs : 325

3D – Rs : 375

The High Stakes for Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2’s goal is huge: Rs. 1000 crore in gross collections and 50 million USD overseas. This is a tough target, especially with strong competition during the Christmas season. Can Pushpa 2 match or beat the success of movies like Baahubali or RRR?

High ticket prices could hurt the film industry in the long run. People might avoid theaters and wait for OTT or TV releases instead. A good solution could be to charge higher prices only for the first few days and make tickets cheaper later, bringing in families and neutral audiences.

Let’s see what Telangana and AP government will decide.