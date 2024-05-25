Rs 80L bill unpaid at Mysuru hotel for PM Modi’s stay in 2023: Report

The Radisson Blu Plaza hotel in Mysuru, Karnataka has threatened legal action against the state government for non-payment of bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stay during his visit to the city in April 2023.

Modi was in Mysuru in April 2023, to inaugurate the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, an event organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

According to a report by The Hindu, the hotel threatened to go to court if the dues were not paid by June 1, 2024.

The report stated that the state forest department was instructed to conduct an event from April 9 to 11 at an initial estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, with the assurance of 100% Union government assistance.

However, due to the short notice, the actual cost of the event shot up to Rs 6.33 crore. The Union government released the initial estimated amount of Rs 3 crore, but the remaining Rs 3.33 crore is yet to be settled.

It further said that on September 23, 2023, the principal chief conservator of Forests (Wildlife) of Karnataka reminded the NTCA’s deputy inspector-general of the unpaid dues.

However, the latter responded that the expenses pertaining to the stay of the prime minister and his entourage at Radisson Blu Plaza in Mysuru are the Karnataka government’s responsibility.

On March 22 this year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force, Karnataka, reminded NTCA of the uncleared bills but there has been no reply so far, the report stated.

The letter said that a delayed payment interest of 18% per annum would be applicable to the outstanding dues and this additional sum of Rs 12.09 lakh (for the delayed payment) should be included when the payment was being affected.