Rs 900 cr allotted for road development in Vikarabad: Minister

He stressed that if road facilities are strengthened, industries and businesses will grow, and employment opportunities will improve in the area.

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Vikarabad road development event with local officials and leaders, decorated with green, white, and saffr.

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday, July 18, said that Rs 900 crore has been allocated for the development of roads in Vikarabad district.

He was speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of road works in Tandur, which have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 290 crore.

He stressed that if road facilities are strengthened, industries and businesses will grow, and employment opportunities will improve in the area.

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Local MLA Buyyani Manohar Reddy said that the government is granting substantial funds for the development of the Tandur constituency.

He said that an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) has been set up at a cost of 75 crores, which provided training to 165 people last year. He added that not only has the development of Bashirabad roads been approved, but 30-bed hospitals and junior colleges have also been sanctioned.

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