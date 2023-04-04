Rs 986 cr for rail projects due for release from Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: Union minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Telangana government was yet to release Rs 265.34 crore for the completion of MMTS Phase-II works.

The minister further said that the state hasn’t responded to several letters written by the ministry of railways requesting the release.

In reply to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in Rajya Sabha on Monday, he stated that as per the estimated cost of the project which was Rs 816.55 crore, the ministry of railways and the state government were supposed to share the cost on 1:2 ratio, which meant that the Telangana’s matching grant came to Rs 544.36 crore.

“However, only Rs 279.02 crore till now,” said the Union minister.

Vaishnaw stated that out of the estimated cost of Rs 7350 crore for Manoharabad-Kothapalli, Bhadrachalam-Kovvuru, Akkannapet-Medak, Bhadrachalam-Sathupalli, Hyderabad MMTS Phase-II projects, works amounting to Rs 2588 crore have been completed.

As the state government’s matching grant was Rs 1279 crore in the above project works, the union minister held that Telangana was yet to release its share of Rs 986 crore for the five projects.