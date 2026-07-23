RS adjourned till 2 pm as opposition seeks Pradhan’s resignation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to hold discussion on the issue in both Houses but there should be no conditions attached.

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Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan precides over the House during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, July 23, amid din over Opposition demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation before a discussion can be held on the NEET paper leak issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to hold discussion on the issue in both Houses but there should be no conditions attached.

However, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that Pradhan has to resign first before any such debate takes place.

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As both sides traded slogans — treasury benches demanding discussion and Opposition insisting on Pradhan’s resignation — Chairman C P Radhakrishan adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Rijiju said all parties have demanded a discussion on medical college entrance examination NEET question paper leak issue. NDA parties, too, have demanded a discussion on the matter.

Meeting with Kharge and other leaders had given hope that a discussion could take place on Thursday but the Congress is now putting conditions, he said, adding that the duration and other contours of the debate can be decided but there should be no conditions attached.

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“Putting condition gives rise to suspicion that you want to stall a discussion,” he said, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of setting up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

“I am once again requesting (that the) NEET exam issue should not be politicised,” he said. “Don’t put condition and start discussion today (Thursday).”

Kharge, however, said, “Pradhan should resign (first) and we are ready for discussion.”

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This is the fourth consecutive day of disruption in Parliament since the monsoon session commenced on Monday.

Opposition parties have been raising allegations of baton charges and the use of tear gas against student demonstrators protesting against the NEET paper leak earlier this week.

Opposition lawmakers staged a protest in Parliament, echoing demands of demonstrators and calling for Pradhan’s resignation over the handling of the controversy.

Protests began last month after allegations that the medical entrance examination paper had been leaked, affecting about 2 million candidates.

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