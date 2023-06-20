‘RSS cadre using Kerala temple for weapons training’: Devotees file plea

A plea has been filed before the Kerala High Court alleging that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been conducting mass drills and firearms training by illegally encroaching onto the premises of Sree Sarakara Devi Temple, Chirayinkeezhu in the state.

Two devotees and temple residents who filed the petition alleged that the actions of the RSS members are causing agony and difficulty for pilgrims and devotees visiting the temple, particularly women and children.

The petition stated that the RSS members have been performing the aforementioned drills and training from 5 pm to 12 am on all days, notwithstanding circulars issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board and the temple’s administrative officer restricting the usage of the temple grounds, a report by the Bar and Bench said.

The petition also said that RSS members smoke tobacco products like ‘Hans’ and ‘Pan Masala’ on temple grounds, so ‘damaging the temple’s purity and sanctity’.

The petition further stated that RSS members disrupted the temple’s peaceful and serene atmosphere by shouting loud slogans as part of their mass drill/weaponry training.

The petitioners further stated that despite their complaints to the temple’s administration, no action was taken.

As a result, the petitioners asked the court to order the competent authorities, including the Travancore Devaswom Board, to maintain a peaceful and serene environment at the temple.