RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim intellectuals

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat met with many Muslim intellectuals and discussed recent controversies and ways to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country.

As per the sources close to RSS, the meeting was held for propagating the ideas of Sangh and for promoting the theme of religious inclusivity. Recent incidents like the Gyanvapi controversy, the Hijab controversy, and population control were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by many intellectuals like Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Qureshi, Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, Former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, Former MP Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani.

Former MP Shahid Siddiqui while talking to ANI, said that discussions were held to strengthen peace and brotherhood among people in the country.

“We are concerned that whatever is happening in the country is weakening the religious unity in the country. So, we all had discussions on how to sustain and strengthen peace and brotherhood in the country,” Siddiqui said.

Mohan Bhagwat belongs to an institution which is followed by many, so that’s why we all had the meeting and discussed on how to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country,” Siddiqui further said.