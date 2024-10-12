RSS dedicated to serving country: PM Modi

The RSS, which was formed in 1925, is considered the ideological mentor of the BJP, and its volunteers have played a key role in its organisational growth over the decades.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2024 5:16 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media upon his arrival at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the RSS is dedicated to serving the country as he extended his wishes to its volunteers on the historic milestone in the organisation’s continuous journey as it enters its hundredth year.

In a post on X, Modi shared the link to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashami address made earlier in the day, calling it a must-listen.

Lauding the Hindutva outfit, Modi, a former RSS pracharak before he was drafted into the BJP, said its resolve for and dedication towards ‘Maa Bharti’ inspires every generation and will infuse new energy in realising the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The RSS, which was formed in 1925, is considered the ideological mentor of the BJP, and its volunteers have played a key role in its organisational growth over the decades.

RSS functionaries invariably occupy the position of general secretary (organisation) in the BJP’s national and state units, ensuring that the party organisation works with ideological cohesion and discipline.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2024 5:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button