RSS focused on Hindu unity, not political power: Bhagwat

Meerut: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, February 20, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not driven by any desire for political power and is solely committed to organising the entire Hindu society and fostering character-building among individuals.

Interacting with around 950 national and international sportspersons at Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut, Bhagwat emphasised the importance of social unity and said the organisation does not work in opposition to or competition with any particular group.

Addressing the gathering for about 50 minutes, he highlighted the RSS’ nearly 100-year journey since its inception and called upon the youth to play an active role in nation-building, according to participants at the programme.

“RSS is not driven by any desire for political power. Its sole objective is the organisation of the entire Hindu society and character-building of individuals,” one of the participants told reporters, quoting Bhagwat.

Explaining the idea of India, Bhagwat said the country cannot be confined merely to geographical boundaries but draws inspiration from the traditions of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Swami Vivekananda, Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Gandhi, the participant said.

He said the term “Hindu” denotes unity in diversity rather than caste, adding that while modes of worship and deities may differ, the cultural foundation is harmony and unity. Whenever social unity weakened, the nation faced crises, he was quoted as saying.

The RSS chief also outlined four pillars of society, value inculcation, Sanatan culture, spirit of dharma and embodiment of truth and reiterated that the Sangh’s mission is to organise the entire Hindu society through individual development.

Volunteers, he said, are active across various fields of social life and place national interest above all else.

Bhagwat told the sportspersons that nation-building is the responsibility of society as a whole, not any single organisation, and described sports as a “powerful medium to bring people together”, according to the participant.

Recalling Meerut’s role in the First War of Independence of 1857, he said the historical backdrop later inspired Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to establish the RSS in 1925.

He also shared five guiding principles for those wishing to associate with the RSS, understanding the organisation from within, connecting with its affiliated bodies, supporting its programmes, maintaining dialogue and working selflessly for the nation — and answered questions from athletes, the participant added.

Bhagwat is currently on a tour of Uttar Pradesh. As part of the RSS centenary celebrations, he attended a two-day outreach programme in Lucknow on February 17 and 18 and had earlier visited Gorakhpur.

In Lucknow, he briefly met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening, while both deputy chief ministers called on him on Thursday morning before he departed for Meerut by train.

Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Alka Tomar, who attended the event, termed the event “grand” and praised the arrangements made by RSS volunteers.

“We should learn how well such programmes are organised. RSS workers are working effectively for the nation. The effort here was to show how we can take the country forward,” she told reporters.

Tomar said nation-building is the responsibility of every sportsperson and that such interactions are beneficial for athletes. She said she had been following Bhagwat for some time and appreciated his emphasis on working in the national interest.

Para Cricket Club of India player Surya Pratap Mishra of Bareilly, selected for a Sri Lanka tour, described Bhagwat’s approach towards sports and para athletes as commendable.

“He assured all possible support for para athletes so that they can enhance the country’s pride through their talent,” Mishra said, adding that the players were extended best wishes for their future and promised better platforms.

Kabaddi coach Pintu Malik from Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar called the interaction inspiring, saying Bhagwat’s message that players should support one another was particularly relevant for the youth.

The dialogue was part of a series of outreach programmes being organised across the country to mark the RSS’ 100th anniversary.

Bhagwat reached Meerut on Thursday night and held breakfast discussions on Friday with representatives from the sports and industry sectors.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to interact with members of the intelligentsia, including representatives from education, industry, medicine, literature, art and trade. Entry to the event is restricted to invitees holding passes issued by the RSS headquarters.