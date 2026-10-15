RSS invites Dhankhar, Israeli envoy to Dussehra event in Nagpur

The event at Reshimbagh will mark the conclusion of the RSS’s centenary year.

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Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Nagpur: Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Israel Consul General to Midwest India Yaniv Revach have been invited as guests at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Vijayadashmi programme on October 20 in Nagpur, the RSS said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the keynote address at the programme, which will be held at Reshimbagh in Nagpur, the Sangh said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Dainik Jagran’s Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Gupta will be the chief guest at the event, it said.

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“This year, the invited guests for the Sangh’s Vijayadashmi celebration, marking the conclusion of its centenary year, will be former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Yaniv Revach, Israel’s Consul General for the Midwest India region,” the RSS said.

Dhankhar suddenly resigned as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in July 2025, citing medical reasons.

The Congress has targeted the Modi government over the Sangh’s invite to Dhankhar, saying that the “ecosystem is at war with itself”.

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said even though Dhankhar has got an invite from the RSS, the government is yet to allot him a house that he is entitled to since he resigned suddenly in July last year.

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