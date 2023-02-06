RSS leader defends Mohan Bhagwat’s comment

New Delhi: Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sunil Ambekar on Sunday clarified the statement given by the Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a Sant Ravidas Jayanti event.

Ambekar posted the statement of Bhagwat and tweeted: “The truth is that I am in all beings, so whatever the name may be, but the qualification is one, the respect is the same, there is a familiarity about everyone. No one is high or low. Taking the basis of the scriptures, Pandits (scholars) who speak about ‘high-low’ is a lie.”

Speaking to the media, the RSS leader said, “He (Mohan Bhagwat) was at the Sant Ravidas Jayanti event. He mentioned ‘Pandit’, meaning ‘Vidvaan’ (scholars)…Some Pandits speak of caste-based divides on basis of Shaastras, it’s a lie. It’s his (Bhagwat’s) exact statement.”

“Whatever the name, ability, and honor of a person, everybody is the same and there are no differences,” the RSS Chief said on Saturday.

He was addressing an event at the auditorium of Ravindra Natya Mandir on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Rohidas in Mumbai.

Addressing the event, Bhagwat said, “The truth is god. Whatever the name, ability, and honor, everybody is the same and there are no differences. What some Pandits say on the basis of Shaastras is a lie.”