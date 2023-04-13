RSS leader Ram Madhav sends defamation suit to Satyapal Malik

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has issued a defamation notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in response to his remarks during an interview in which he claimed Madhav attempted to influence him over a health insurance scheme deal involving a Rs 300 crore kickback.

Malik stated in October 2021 that a top RSS functionary offered him a bribe of Rs 300 crore to clear two papers pertaining to ‘Ambani’ when he was governor of J&K. Malik identified the RSS leader as Madhav in an interview with a YouTube channel.

On Tuesday, Congress convened a news conference during which they emphasised the interview and questioned why the CBI or ED is not knocking on Ram Madhav’s door in response to Satya Pal Malik’s charges.

“Why isn’t the CBI or the ED knocking on Ram Madhav’s door now that a former governor has exposed him?” Khera wondered.

According to the Congress leader, the CBI publicly questioned the former governor at its headquarters, but Ram Madhav is yet to be summoned for interrogation.

“The ED-CBI raids and interrogates opposition leaders on a regular basis, so why not BJP leaders?” “What’s with the double standards?” he wondered.

“If Malik is telling the truth, why hasn’t the CBI, ED, or other agencies taken action against Madhav? Otherwise, there should be action taken against Malik if his claims are false,” he remarked.

According to Madhav, they are ‘completely false allegations.’

“The CBI has already conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. I intend to file defamation charges against those who spread these false allegations very soon,” the RSS leader stated.