RSS training helped me rise, says Yediyurappa in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said the training imparted by RSS and Sangh Parivar is responsible for his rise in politics.

In his farewell speech on the last day of the 15th Assembly session, the veteran leader gave all credit to RSS for his growth and stated that he can never forget its contribution.

“I am speechless, unable to figure out what to say,” he said. “I thank the people of Shikaripura constituency for having elected me continuously. I will be 80 years old on February 27. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving to inaugurate the Shivamogga airport. This is a matter of joy and complacency for me,” he said.

Yediyurappa stated he got many good opportunities in life. “When roads were not proper, I had the opportunity to travel along with late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the state. Atalji and Adavani Ji used to come and join me when I delivered speeches. The situation was such.

“In the beginning only two of us represented the BJP in the state. Though leader Vasanth Bangera left, I did not,” he maintained.

Yediyurappa stated that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is a model for all politicians. “At this age he advises and thinks about state and country’s affairs. We need to learn a lot from him,” he said. Yediyurappa also thanked Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former CM S.M. Krishna.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has contributed to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community. He will benefit from it in the coming days. “I have stated this is my last Assembly session two days ago. I will strive towards building and developing the party till my last breath. I will not use one moment, one day for personal life,” he reiterated.

“I will tour across the state and ensure the victory of BJP in Karnataka,” he said. Yediyurappa along with MLAs paid flower tribute to the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar after attending the last session.

Hailing his spirit and speech of Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,

“Being a karyakarta (active member) of BJP, I felt that this speech (by Yediyurappa) is inspirational. The speech imbibes the ethics of the party. This will definitely give inspiration to other party workers,” Narendra Modi stated on his social media handle.