RTC bus runs over three workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: A TSRTC bus ran over three construction workers in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Hyderabad-Warangal highway when the labourers were working at the road divider.

The speeding bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was proceeding to Warangal from Hyderabad, rammed into a tractor and ran over the workers.

The accident occurred near Mantapuri bypass in Alair mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Three persons died on the spot while the fourth one was injured.

The deceased were identified as Ankrala Lakshmi, Ankarla Kavita, and Urella Shyam. The injured was admitted to hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police said the TSRTC bus was apparently being run at a high speed and the driver did not notice the workers working at the road divider along with the tractor.