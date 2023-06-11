Rubina Dilaik meets with car accident, suffers injuries

Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik, known for her roles in various serials and her Bigg Boss 14 victory, recently shared an update on her health following a car accident. Her husband, Abhinav Shukla, broke the news first, posting about the incident on Twitter alongside photos of the damaged cars. He reassured fans in his tweet that Rubina was fine and that he was taking her to the doctor.

Rubina later took to Twitter to provide an update on her health. She stated that she had hit her head and lower back during the accident, causing shock, but that medical tests revealed that she was fine. She also thanked everyone for their help and urged everyone to be cautious on the road, emphasizing the importance of adhering to traffic rules for safety. Rubina stated that legal action had been taken against the negligent truck driver who caused the accident.

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good….

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/mOT5FPs4Vo — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) June 10, 2023

Fans poured out messages of love and well wishes for Rubina’s recovery on social media. Many people expressed their relief that she was safe and hoped for no serious injuries. Rubina’s determination and commitment to her work were also recognised, with references to her appearances and victories on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki are some of Rubina Dilaik’s notable works. Her success in the entertainment industry has made her a fan favourite.

