Rubina is highest paid Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, see paylist

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted popular action and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its exciting 12th season. The shooting is likely to begin from May last week. All the contestants who have signed the dotted lines will be jetting off to an exotic location in South Africa.

Reportedly, makers of KKK 12 have already lined up an interesting set of celebrities as the upcoming season’s contestants. They will be seen conquering the fears and surviving the gruesome stunts in the adventure-based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

Rubina Dilaik

Nishant Bhat

Faisal Shaikh

Munawar Faruqui

Shivangi Joshi

Jannat Zubair

Sriti Jha

Rajiv Adatia

Tushar Kalia

Mohit Malik

Pratik Sehajpal

Erika Packard

Chetna Pande

Siddharth Nigam

Kanika Mann

Aneri Vajani

An official list from the makers is still awaited.

Highest Paid KKK 12 Contestant

According to reports that are surfacing online, TV diva and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is going to be the highest paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Pay cheques of a few celebs are circulating on internet. Have a look at them below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salaries

Nishant Bhat — He got paid Rs 2L per in Bigg Boss 15. He is likely to charge more than that in KKK 12.

— He got paid Rs 2L per in Bigg Boss 15. He is likely to charge more than that in KKK 12. Rubina Dilaik — Bigg Boss 14 winner will be getting a whopping Rs 10-15 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as per various reports.

— Bigg Boss 14 winner will be getting a whopping Rs 10-15 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as per various reports. Munawar Faruqui — Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian is reportedly set to charge around 4 lakh per week for Rohit Shetty’s show.

— Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian is reportedly set to charge around 4 lakh per week for Rohit Shetty’s show. Sriti Jha — Actress who is widely known to play Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, will be paid Rs. 5 lakh per week for KKK12.

— Actress who is widely known to play Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, will be paid Rs. 5 lakh per week for KKK12. Shivangi Joshi — She is reportedly charging around 10L per episode.

— She is reportedly charging around 10L per episode. Pratik Sehajpal — Bigg Boss 14 runner-up is likely to charge similar to Nishant. Pratik charged Rs 2L per week inside Salman Khan-hosted show.

Salaries of other celebrities are still awaited.