Rubio greets Pakistan on Independence Day

Pakistan is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 14.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio greeted the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day and said the two countries, through cooperation on regional mediation and critical minerals, were delivering “real results”.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day,” Rubio said.

“Together, through our cooperation on regional mediation, critical minerals, energy, counterterrorism, cultural heritage, and trade and investment, we are turning potential into progress and delivering real results for Americans and Pakistanis alike,” he said.

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“On this special occasion, we commemorate the partnership between our nations and the bonds of friendship between our peoples,” Rubio said.

Pakistan is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 14.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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