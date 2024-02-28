Ruling BJP led NDA likely to get majority in Rajya Sabha in April

New Delhi: The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to get a majority in the Rajya Sabha in April this year once the remaining six vacancies under the nominated category are filled and those newly elected take oath.

According to data available with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the BJP, which currently has 94 members, gained two seats in the Upper House in the just concluded elections, pushing its own strength to 96.

The strength of NDA, which at present has 113 members, will cross the half-way mark of 123 in the 245-member House in April this year once all nominated members take oath.

At present, there are only six MPs who have been nominated by the President of India as members in the Rajya Sabha, with some having joined the BJP later. There are a total of 12 nominated members in the House.

The data shows that with the support of some independents and nominated members, the NDA which did not have a majority in the Upper House so far will finally achieve the magic figure this April, helping it get crucial legislations passed in the Council of States.

Elections were held on 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states, in which the BJP won 30 seats, the Congress nine, SP 2, TMC 4, YSRCP 3, RJD 2, BJD 2, and NCP, Shiv Sena, BRS, and JD(U) one seat each.

With the Congress strength going down to 30 seats, the joint Opposition has less than 100 MPs in the Upper House.

Having a majority in the Upper House is very crucial for the ruling dispensation as several key legislations have been stuck in the past due to lack of strength.

However, the ruling BJP had sought the support of parties like BJD and YSRCP for getting key legislations cleared in the Upper House in the past.

The BJD which rules in Odisha and the YSRCP which rules in Andhra Pradesh have nine MPs each in the Rajya Sabha. Besides, BRS has seven MPs and BSP, IUML and TDP have one each, which are not part of any alliance yet.