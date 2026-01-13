Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu have recently been spotted together, leading to dating rumours. They were seen at Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding in Udaipur and later at the airport, sparking speculation about their relationship. Both have not confirmed or denied these rumours, leaving fans curious about their connection.

Who is Talwinder Singh Sidhu?

Talwinder Singh Sidhu, also known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer. He was born in Tarn Taran, Punjab, and is known for mixing Punjabi folk music with electronic, R&B, and pop styles. Talwiinder prefers to keep his personal life private and often covers his face in public, which has made him a mysterious figure.

According to various media reports, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 11.5 crore. He has collaborated with artists like Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh, and his popular songs include “Khayaal” and “Nasha.”

Disha Patani’s Net Worth

Disha Patani is one of Bollywood’s top stars. She has a net worth of around Rs. 75 crore, earning Rs. 5 to Rs. 7 crore per project and Rs. 1 to Rs. 1.5 crore for brand endorsements. Disha also owns two properties in Mumbai, one worth Rs. 6 crore and another worth Rs. 5 crore. Her luxury car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S450, Range Rover Sport, and Audi A6, reflecting her love for high-end cars.

Combined Net Worth of Disha Patani and Talwinder Singh Sidhu

Together, Disha Patani and Talwiinder Singh Sidhu have a combined net worth of approximately Rs. 86.5 crore. Their growing popularity and successful careers continue to keep fans excited and eager for any updates about their relationship.